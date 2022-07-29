Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“It feels like it’s Birmingham’s chance to shine,” says Stephen Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, a hit television series set in the city. Two thousand performers took part in last night’s opening ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games. The city’s landmarks are splashed in bright paint or festooned with multi-colored banners. Brummies are brimming with pride.

The games are the highlight of several good years for the city. Peaky Blinders has bathed the local accent in gangster glamor. Several big companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have located regional offices there, encouraged by the prospect of faster connections with London when HS2, the new high-speed railway, is finished. The city boasts a brand-new network of trams, a restaurant mile to make the mouth water, and the world’s biggest Primark. Andy Street, the mayor of the West Midlands Region that includes Birmingham as well as other Black Country towns such as Wolverhampton and Coventry, has emerged as the most influential of Britain’s six new metropolitan mayors, not least because he is a Tory.

Until recently, Birmingham’s history was one of decline and disappointment. But it didn’t use to be that way. In the 1880s and 1890s, intellectuals flocked to what one American visitor called “the best-governed city in the world.” Birmingham commissioned a succession of fine buildings and a broad new boulevard — Corporation Street. It also led the world in clearing slums and providing municipal services such as gas, water and sewerage.

The impresario of all this was Joseph Chamberlain, one of the great political figures of the 19th and early 20th centuries, who was mayor from 1873 to 1876, became an MP and a Cabinet minister. His sons — by different wives — were just as influential if not more so. Austen Chamberlain was twice chancellor of the exchequer; Neville Chamberlain was prime minister in the period leading up to World War II.

Joseph Chamberlain drew on two great local resources. The first was a civic gospel that preached that local industrialists had a duty to give back as much as they could to their communities. In many cities, industrialists — once they had made their pile — retreated to the countryside and lived like feudal barons. In Birmingham, local families, many of them Quakers and Unitarians, tried to improve the place that had given them their wealth. The Cadburys led the way by creating the model town of Bourneville for their workers, filled with spacious artisans’ houses with their own gardens.

The second was the creativity of local business. Chamberlain’s Birmingham was one of small workshops and niche products. The mayor himself was an exemplar of this: He moved there when he was 18 to take over his uncle’s company, which at one point produced three-quarters of the world’s screws. From the 1920s, the city reinvented itself as a motor town — Britain’s Detroit — with companies like Austin, Rover Motors and Dunlop Rubber within easy commuting distance.

The city’s fortunes changed sharply from the 1960s onwards. It is hardly original to say that Britain is an over-centralized country with London dominating the economy and Whitehall, and particularly the Treasury, trying to micromanage a country of which it knows little. The quality of governance in Birmingham plummeted thanks to ill-conceived reform, most notably the 1973 reorganization of local government. The Labour Party — which was dominant for most of the 60s and 70s — increasingly treated Birmingham as a fief if not a rotten borough. The motor industry was frequently paralyzed by industrial action.

Things began to change this century. Birmingham played a vital role in Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron’s devolution of power to Britain’s cities — and in the much more ambitious levelling up strategy that followed. Nick Timothy — a Brummie who worshipped Joe Chamberlain and who was Theresa May’s right-hand man when she ran the Home Office under Cameron — sketched out a plan to make the city and the party more appealing. It was a combination of the old civic gospel and industrial strategy. However, May’s bid to implement this strategy failed when she became prime minister herself because all her attention was absorbed by Brexit. Timothy also annoyed too many people. But his ideas eventually blossomed into the Northern strategy that delivered the Tories an 80-seat majority in 2019.

Does the recent turnaround in the city’s fortunes have any chance of lasting? Or will the curse that settled on the city in the 60s and 70s turn its dreams once more to ashes?

It’s foolish to be too optimistic in today’s fevered atmosphere. Liz Truss, the frontrunner in the Conservative leadership race, sees levelling up in terms of creating enterprise zones rather than reviving Chamberlain’s civic gospel. The failure to establish a stable trading relationship with Europe could spell problems for the broader motor vehicle economy.

Still, there are some reasons to be optimistic. The motor industry continues to flourish despite Brexit. Nearby Warwick University is home to world-class research on batteries and electric vehicles. Street has brought a problem-solving and post-partisan spirit to his job as West Midlands mayor.

Britain needs competent mayors as a second line of defense against an increasingly dysfunctional central government. They are another pool of talent beyond the world of think tanks and spads. Let’s hope that Street and Birmingham shine for longer than the two weeks of the games.

