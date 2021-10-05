And this year may be the top of the current cycle. Although shortages remain, the bulk of the struggles are over and most industries are getting back to normal. The company, citing Gartner Inc., estimates the foundry sector will climb an average 10.1% between 2019 and 2025. With last year coming in at 23% and this year heading for 12% — and TSMC taking most of that expansion for itself — there may not be a lot of momentum left to push GlobalFoundries into profitable territory. And if it does manage to pop its head above water, keeping it there may be a struggle.