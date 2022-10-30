Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denmark will hold early elections on Tuesday as voters struggle with soaring living costs. However, it isn’t sky-high power bills that threaten to push Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen from office, but the fallout from a decision she made two years ago. Her order to cull 17 million mink at the height of the coronavirus pandemic was condemned by political rivals and later found to be unlawful. Frederiksen’s minority government has tried unsuccessfully to shake off the scandal ever since.

1. What happened?

Frederiksen, 44, made the controversial cull order in November 2020 after coronavirus was detected at some mink farms and experts warned it could potentially mutate into a deadlier strain and make future vaccines less effective. Denmark had the world’s largest population of the small animals, whose soft fur is used in clothes and furnishings. There was no legal basis for the cull when it began and, as it progressed, public outrage grew and the country’s food and veterinary affairs minister quit. Parliament eventually passed a bill giving legal cover to the cull but, by then, millions of healthy animals had been slaughtered. It later emerged that the decomposing bodies of buried mink were threatening to contaminate local water supplies, forcing the government to exhume them. Frederiksen avoided an impeachment trial, but a party that had backed the government in parliament withdrew its support and new elections were set for Nov. 1 -- seven months before the deadline.

Advertisement

2. Did the cull really cause this crisis?

It’s not the whole story. While Frederiksen received praise in some quarters for showing strong leadership during the pandemic, rivals have painted her as power-hungry and authoritarian. She was criticized for a lack of contrition over the cull, though she personally was cleared of any illegal behavior. Trust in her cabinet was further eroded after revelations during a parliamentary probe that she and several key government employees had deleted text messages from their phones. Frederiksen said that, as a woman in power, she was treated more harshly than a man would have been in the same situation.

3. Who is likely to form the next government?

Polls suggest that neither Frederiksen’s Social Democrats nor the center-right opposition will secure a majority in the assembly. If that’s the case, for one of the two blocs to take power, it would have to strike a deal with a newly emerged kingmaker -- the centrist Moderates party established in June by former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. Frederiksen has proposed to recruit several other parties into what would be Denmark’s first “grand coalition” government in more than four decades, and Lokke Rasmussen has signaled support. But the idea has been rebuffed by rival parties reluctant to be seen ruling with her after the mink scandal. The election campaign has highlighted discontent with parts of her government’s record, including an inability to fix labor shortages in health care.

Advertisement

4. What remains of the mink industry?

The government funded a support package estimated at about 19 billion kroner ($2.5 billion) to bail out the country’s 3,000 mink farmers. A temporary ban on mink farming in Denmark was due to expire at the end of 2022. However, there may be no way back for the industry, which was effectively wiped out by the cull and lacks the breeding animals needed to restock farms. Kopenhagen Fur, the world’s largest auction house for furs, announced it would close down and liquidate its assets after the cull.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article