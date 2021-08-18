This rosy domestic picture was always vulnerable to the delta variant, which is taking a serious toll in important parts of Asia. After a rapid expansion at the start of the year, China’s rebound has become sluggish. In neighboring Australia, gross domestic product is likely to contract this quarter. U.S. stocks posted their biggest decline in a month Tuesday amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain the coronavirus resurgence. New Zealand will have trouble extracting itself from this backdrop. History isn’t particularly encouraging, either. The RBNZ has a tendency to raise rates as the rest of the world plays things cautiously. While this has become a badge of pride domestically, it hasn’t always ended happily. When the central bank began raising rates in 2014, it did so quickly. At the time. the Federal Reserve was only gradually trimming quantitative easing, while the European Central Bank and Bank of England were keeping the price of money very low. New Zealand’s approach was hailed as a sign of masterful policy making and performance. But one year later, officials had to backtrack, and rates started coming down, as Bloomberg economist James McIntyre noted this week. (He correctly predicted Orr would balk Wednesday.) The reversal then was attributed in part to low inflation, which reflected a global phenomenon that then-Fed Chair Janet Yellen called a “mystery.” These days, monetary chiefs like to describe the spurt in inflation as “transitory.” They may be right — which makes any pace of rate hikes look too fast. New Zealand would do well to examine the global picture carefully over the next few months. The bank made the right call on Wednesday. Rather than this deferral being a lesson for the world, officials ought to take the lead from bigger powers. There’s plenty of time time to get this right.