Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the climate warms, Canada’s farmers are flourishing, even in remote regions like the Yukon Territory. Crops that previously didn’t make sense to grow so far north are sprouting as croplands expand. Steve Mackenzie-Grieve, co-owner of Yukon Grain Farm, one of the territory’s biggest food producers, farms 400 miles south of the Arctic Circle. “We can grow every bit of grain up here as you can in southern Alberta,” he explained to me recently as we toured his 450-acre farm.

It’s a tantalizing harvest. Yet climate change doesn’t have silver linings. Take Egypt, host of this year’s UN Climate Change Conference (COP27). The once-fertile Nile Delta is increasingly barren thanks to the same warming trends, driving expensive, desperate food shortages, made worse by the war in Ukraine. Global leaders have noticed: Bolstering global food security for climate change is a key item on the COP27 agenda.

It won’t be easy. As the climate warms, farmers in cooler regions won’t be able to ensure a stable, resilient food supply for consumers in warmer regions. They will face weather extremes of their own, and expanded production could result in additional carbon emissions. But the outlook doesn’t have to be bleak. By focusing on more climate-friendly practices, bolstering local food supply chains and adopting new, climate-resistant varieties and techniques, northern farmers can embrace climate-resilient agriculture that benefits everyone.

Advertisement

As far back as the 1940s change was afoot in Canada’s climate. Between 1948 and 2016, the average temperature in Canada increased by 1.7°C. These rising temperatures have had tangible impacts on agriculture. The growing season, the period during which weather is particularly conducive to plant growth, has lengthened by roughly 1.7 per days per decade since the 1950s in Canada. In the Yukon, which has warmed by an average of 2°C over the past 50 years, the growing season has lengthened by more than 20 days in some regions.

Warming has brought opportunity to more southern parts of Canada. Between 2010 and 2015, 2,275 square kilometers (878 square miles) of Canadian forest were converted to cropland south of the 60th parallel (the border of Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut). That’s nearly double the land converted for development. By one Canadian government accounting, arable land could expand by as much as 40% by 2040, with jarring consequences. “You see the types of crops changing,” explained Ian Jarvis, director of GEOGLAM, an international collaboration to monitor agricultural conditions globally, in a phone conversation. “More soybeans in Western Canada, for example. Soybean is a long season crop and the growing season has increased a lot.”

However, that expanded growing season and geographic range doesn’t mean that global food supplies can be balanced out by a warming north. “When you look at the unstable climate, more extremes, the actual acreage or area of land that can productively handle agriculture is probably diminishing overall,” Jarvis adds. “And the impact is greater in more susceptible, less resilient parts of the world.”

Advertisement

For now, though, many Canadians are benefiting from the shift, including in some unexpected places. Steve and Bonnie Mackenzie-Grieve semi-retired to the Yukon in 1999 and opened Yukon Grain Farm to grow oats and produce a bit of animal feed. They weren’t alone: Small farms have existed in the Yukon since the arrival of European settlers in the mid-19th century, with most devoted to growing animal feed.

Soon, Yukon Grain Farm pivoted to other crops. In 2002, a test plot of potatoes became an opportunity to supply hundreds of tons of potatoes per year to local groceries. Carrots came next, and eventually other vegetables sprouted in greenhouses, including cabbage and peppers. “The growing season up here is short, but we get 20 hours of sun,” Steve Mackenzie-Grieve tells me at his kitchen table overlooking snow-covered fields. “So crops sensitive to sun like cabbage, it grows like crazy.”

Warmth also helps, and in recent years the Mackenzie-Grieves are growing crops like wheat, canola and camelina that are historically associated with more southerly climates. Those grains and oils are processed by Yukon Grain Farm into feed sold locally to other farmers. Meanwhile, the vegetables, including 300 tons of carrots annually, continue to be sold to local groceries.

Advertisement

“Our carrots are fresher and better tasting than anything shipped up the highway from California,” Steve Mackenzie-Grieve tells me. Less need for transportation both locks in Yukon Grain Farm’s profits and benefits locals with lower-cost produce (and expends less carbon).

“That’s going to be one of the solutions to food security and climate change in the future, a focus on local food,” says GEOGLAM’s Jarvis, who points out that the majority of the world’s farmers are smallholders. As of 2021, there are 88 farms in the Yukon, ranging in size from small vegetable plots of less than 10 acres to livestock operations exceeding 2,000 acres. By the standards of Alberta, where there are thousands of farms and the biggest range has tens of thousands of acres, that’s tiny. But these smaller, self-sufficient farms can play an outsize role in making agriculture more sustainable.

Right now, despite the contributions of Yukon Grain Farm and its peers, only around 1% of Yukon’s food is locally cultivated. The official 2020 Yukon Agriculture Policy seeks to boost that to as much as 10% by supporting a range of programs, including outreach and extension services to help farmers find the right crops to work in their northern soils. At the same time, the Yukon intends to promote and support sustainable farming practices that sequester and increase carbon in the soil.

Advertisement

That’s an approach that can work in other regions, too. “If we’re able to provide smallholders with more financially resilient approaches to farming, increase their yields, better manage their fields, we’ll be able to improve food security and their carbon picture as well,” concludes Jarvis. If he’s right, a warming world doesn’t have to be a hungry one.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

To Meet Climate Targets, Leave No Economy Behind: Eduardo Porter

•

Climate Costs Eat Up the Money to Avert It: David Fickling

•

It’s Better to Mine Rainforests Than Farm Them: David Fickling

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Adam Minter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia, technology and the environment. He is author, most recently, of “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article