The historian Michael Willrich, in his fine volume “Pox: An American History,” describes the long, difficult effort at the turn of the century to get smallpox vaccinations into the arms of “citizens who detested the procedure and feared its results.” More than a century later, a 2012 article in the AMA Journal of Ethics lamented that many patients see new vaccines “not as triumphs of medical research but as overreaches by a profit-obsessed pharmaceutical industry and an accommodating, financially conflicted medical establishment.” In Europe, a 2018 survey found wide variation in the public’s view of the safety of vaccinations. Barely half of French respondents, for example, considered flu vaccines safe; almost one of three Belgians had doubts about the safety of MMR shots. (If you’re wondering, the country with the highest overall confidence in vaccines was Portugal.)