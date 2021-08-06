Although typically cheaper than equivalent mutual funds, there are worries that active funds are relatively pricey in the ETF world, and that investors may wind up paying more for performance that could as easily lag a benchmark as beat it. (Some managers might have dumped Tesla when it fell, for instance.) In fact, statistically, most active managers fail to beat their benchmarks -- which was a big part of passive investing’s appeal in the first place. In rare instances, there are worries about scale and diversification. For instance, some market watchers have raised fears that Cathie Wood’s future returns could be hurt by big influxes of cash into her products, since she could face concentration risk and may have to deploy cash into her next-best ideas. Meanwhile, the lower transparency of ANT funds has prompted concern that their portfolio holdings could deviate far from their benchmarks without investors being aware of the risks.