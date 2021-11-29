Pharmaceutical companies are joining forces with technology outfits to process vast quantities of data — some of it newly accessed and digitized with the advent of electronic medical records — to spot promising therapies. They’re using deep learning, a type of machine learning where neural networks consisting of many layers are trained on large datasets to recognize patterns and make predictions. While it’s too early to tell if AI will lead to important new medicines, it might at the least identify ineffective drugs sooner, before companies burn through lots of money. For example, AI can better predict if experimental drugs have a common, often damning side effect that inhibits the production of enzymes that break down medicines in the body and prevents them from building to toxic levels.