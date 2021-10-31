The key to managing the crisis is not just to contain the risk of the financial loans, but also the other two-thirds of the liabilities owed by the distressed real estate developer to a vast network of companies and enterprises in its supply chain — including providers of construction services and material as well as contractors and subcontractors supplying needs ranging from labor to decoration. Even though the PBOC has powerful tools to mitigate an Evergrande shock to the financial system, the fallout could still cause indirect yet long-lasting damage to a large segment of the economy. If not properly managed, this could affect the entire value chain of the property market in China and beyond.