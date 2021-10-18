Lots of people, across the political spectrum. The presidential election of 2016, when Trump used Twitter as a megaphone, led to a torrent of criticism of social media companies about what many saw as anything-goes policies for politicians. That criticism grew as Trump, as president, used Twitter to issue threats, mock opponents and stretch truth. (Cornell University researchers found that Trump “was likely the largest driver” of misinformation about the pandemic.) Trump himself condemned the social media platforms for “suppressing voices of conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.” After Trump was silenced by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, many of his supporters migrated to Parler, which calls itself “the world’s premier free speech platform.” Recent accusations by a whistle-blowing insider -- Frances Haugen, who worked as a Facebook product manager for almost two years, mostly on a team dedicated to stopping election misinformation -- provided fresh ammunition for critics of all political persuasions.