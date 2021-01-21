1. What’s the point of a Senate trial now that Trump is out of office?

Trump has made noises about running for the presidency again in 2024, a prospect that alarms many Democrats and complicates the ambitions of other Republicans who envision themselves in the Oval Office. Should he be convicted (this time), a majority of senators could also vote to disqualify him from ever serving again in federal office. If convicted, Trump also could lose many of the benefits afforded to former presidents, which, under a 1958 act, include a lifetime pension, an annual travel budget and funding for an office and staff. Lifetime protection by the Secret Service is one benefit that would not be affected.

2. What’s the legal issue?

The legality of a Senate impeachment trial after a president has left office is an open question, never tested in the courts. That’s because no president impeached by the House has ever been convicted by the Senate, much less after leaving office. A sparse but consistent line of non-presidential impeachments in the past suggests the Senate does have legal authority to put Trump on trial even after his term ends.

3. Is a two-thirds majority for conviction possible this time?

That’s hard to tell at this point. Assuming that the Senate’s 48 Democrats and two Democratic-leaning independents all vote to convict, they will need the support of 17 Republicans. The Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, will be key. He has said that the mob that stormed the Capitol was “provoked by the president” but hasn’t gone so far as to say he would vote to convict. In a note to Republicans Jan. 13, McConnell said he would decide how to vote based on the “legal arguments when they are presented.” If he were to support conviction, that could have enormous sway among Republicans in the chamber. At the moment, only a few have signaled they might vote to convict.

4. Has disqualification ever happened?

The House has initiated impeachment proceedings more than 60 times, according to its historian’s office, and voted to impeach 20 individuals -- 15 federal judges, one senator, one cabinet secretary and three presidents (Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998 and Trump in 2019). Of that group, eight judges were convicted and removed from office by the Senate. Three of the judges were also disqualified from holding office again. The last instance was in 2010, involving Thomas Porteous, a federal judge in New Orleans whom the Senate found guilty of corruption and making false statements, including during his confirmation hearings.

5. What happens next?

The single article of impeachment approved by the House, charging Trump with incitement of insurrection, is sent to the Senate. There, in one of the more unusual spectacles in American politics, the 100 members are sworn in as the jury in a trial, with “impeachment managers” functioning as prosecutors. Witnesses can be called, evidence can be submitted, and impeachment managers and counsel for the accused give opening and closing statements before the senators vote whether to acquit or convict.

