In marketing terms, it helps. Apple is enabling lossless audio for all of its music subscribers and for no additional cost. Amazon has offered the feature for some time, but at a premium. On the day Apple announced it was going lossless, Amazon said it was dropping its prices to compete. Spotify has said it’ll provide lossless audio, but hadn’t done so by early June. Faced with choosing Apple or Spotify, where the price and music catalog are ostensibly identical, it may prove preferable to opt for the one that’ll deliver better-sounding versions of that music. It costs a negligible amount of money to deliver these larger audio files, too. It may hurt smaller players who have used their early adoption of lossless audio as leverage over competitors. Companies such as Tidal and Deezer are examples, and ones to watch for a response. Headphone-makers may benefit from any increased appetite for higher-quality streaming.