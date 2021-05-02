Epic believes App Store fees are too high and it shouldn’t be forced to use Apple’s payment system. The iPhone and iPad only come with one digital marketplace for downloading apps and the App Store’s payment system charges up to 30% commissions to developers. Epic wants to use its own payment system for its hit video game Fortnite or for Apple to allow alternative App Stores. Last August, Epic circumvented Apple’s rules and added its own payment system to Fortnite. Apple quickly removed the game from the App Store and Epic filed its lawsuit hours later. Apple countersued for breach of contract.