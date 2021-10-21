Yes. Kurz showed resilience, and a deft touch, when faced with previous corruption allegations. In 2019, two years into his first government, he called snap elections after the leader of his far-right coalition partner, the Freedom Party, was caught on a leaked video tape offering favors to a woman posing as a Russian oligarch’s niece. Kurz was out of office for seven months but bounced back stronger than before with a carefully-choreographed campaign, bridging the ideological divide to form a coalition with the Greens. It was an early sign that the poster child of the anti-immigration populist movement in Europe was comfortable with changing tack to keep a hold on power.