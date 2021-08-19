Even though Huarong is majority owned by China’s Ministry of Finance and is a linchpin of the nation’s $54 trillion financial industry, there were doubts about whether it would be deemed “too big to fail.” Although authorities have long sought to wean investors off the belief that the government will step in to prevent defaults, nearly all bond valuations involve some assumption of state support. Any change in that would spur a fundamental reassessment of the way investors and rating companies look at the credit risk of Chinese borrowers. A restructuring or default at Huarong could put other firms at risk, since China’s local bond market is dominated by other state-linked borrowers. And the crisis coincided with a cash crunch at China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, which amplified market jitters.