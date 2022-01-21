Bail has become the center of an increasingly heated debate across the U.S., as reforms that had been years in the making collide with a rise in violent crime in many cities since the start of the pandemic. New York and Illinois have passed legislation greatly restricting the use of so-called cash bail, a practice so widespread that the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found in a report released Jan. 20 that 60% of defendants wind up in jail awaiting trial because they can’t afford to post bail. The burden of bail falls most heavily on the poor and minority communities, the report said. Local prosecutors in cities like New York and San Francisco are also using their discretion to rein in cash bail. But there has been pushback from mayors and police officials who say that the result has been more crime. It’s a debate, however, taking place without much data on the impact of relatively new policy shifts.