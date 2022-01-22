Immediately following the news conference he had to clean up his misstep suggesting that Russian aggression in Ukraine might amount to only a “minor incursion” that NATO might not challenge. And he was blasted for hypocrisy for insinuating that this year’s elections might be considered “illegitimate” because of the Democrats’ inability to pass their voting rights bills — a jarring statement considering how Democrats have correctly slammed Donald Trump-loyal Republicans for denying the validity of the 2020 election and inspiring the Jan. 6 riot.
Despite these stumbles — and dragging polls — Biden’s news conference displayed several greenshoots from which Democrats might take heart:
Standing steady in the ring. Solo presidential news conferences that go on for more than 90 minutes are pretty rare. Even at the peak of the Covid-19 briefings in 2020, Trump was almost always backed up by members of the pandemic task force and other Cabinet officials. Biden may not have the rhetorical skills of former Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, but he stood alone at the podium for a long time fielding question after question. That’s a victory, given far-right narratives calling into doubt his physical and mental acuity.
A Better Path for Building Back Better. The president finally accepted reality: that his signature legislative agenda isn’t getting through the Senate in toto. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema drove a stake in the heart of the omnibus reconciliation bill in December. Nonetheless, Democrats have been saying for months that individual parts of the legislation are quite popular, such as programs addressing climate change, an extension of the child care tax credit, Medicare expansion and measures to make prescription drugs more affordable. If this is true, why continue efforts that only emphasize the fissures in the Democratic Party? Democrats can publicize and promote these supposedly popular items individually on the Senate floor and force Republicans to defend their opposition.
What do Republicans stand for? Biden raised this question several times Wednesday. Democrats seem to have forgotten that politics is about outlining choices for the electorate, while at the same time uniting allies and dividing foes. They did basically the opposite over much of the last six months, in the process reviving the political trope, “Democrats in disarray.” Biden’s Build Back Better plan (both its cost and scope), voting rights and the filibuster all dominated the headlines in a way that only emphasized intra-party disagreements among House and Senate Democrats, and between moderates and progressives. That culminated in Wednesday’s Senate fiasco in which Manchin and Sinema voted with Republicans to maintain the filibuster.
The outcome was hardly a surprise: Manchin and Sinema telegraphed their intentions for months on all three issues. Nonetheless, neither Democratic congressional leadership nor the president could take “no” for an answer, ultimately making themselves look both weak and incompetent in the eyes of the public. After months of focusing mainly on disagreements among the Democrats, no wonder Biden’s job approval numbers have, in some polls, fallen below the “base support” level of 38%.
Meanwhile, Trump — as Biden alluded — has broken the GOP as the party of ideas. At the 2020 Republican National Convention, the party drafted no platform on their positions for the first time in recent memory. Instead, they offered a statement amounting to “whatever Trump wants.” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued that strategy late last year by advising Republican 2022 candidates to run on no agenda other than opposition to Biden. He doubled down on that approach Thursday. Contrast this to Republicans in the 1990s who coalesced around a legislative platform they called their Contract With America — a path that the architect of that vision is trying to encourage this year’s House candidates to follow.
Whether Biden’s news conference marathon represents the start of a Democratic pivot depends on what comes next. Here are three important first steps:
1) Score some policy wins by individually introducing the Build Back Better components that can win the votes of every Democrat, from Senator Bernie Sanders to Manchin and Sinema;
2) If these are truly popular, turn up the political heat and demand that Republicans explain why they are against the measures;
3) Dispense with the disastrous rhetoric from Biden’s Atlanta speech, in which he suggested that anyone who disagrees with the voting rights bills is on the side of Jefferson Davis. It’s a bad look and politically stupid. He can then turn to the Electoral Count Act as a starting point to open a less-toxic discussion about voting rights.
It’s almost 10 months until the November midterm elections. That may still be a lifetime in politics, but the Democrats can’t afford to waste one more day fighting each other.
