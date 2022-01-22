What do Republicans stand for? Biden raised this question several times Wednesday. Democrats seem to have forgotten that politics is about outlining choices for the electorate, while at the same time uniting allies and dividing foes. They did basically the opposite over much of the last six months, in the process reviving the political trope, “Democrats in disarray.” Biden’s Build Back Better plan (both its cost and scope), voting rights and the filibuster all dominated the headlines in a way that only emphasized intra-party disagreements among House and Senate Democrats, and between moderates and progressives. That culminated in Wednesday’s Senate fiasco in which Manchin and Sinema voted with Republicans to maintain the filibuster.