According to an estimate by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, other aspects of the Biden plan won’t work as intended if step up in basis isn’t eliminated. Here’s the logic behind that thinking: On its own, Biden’s plan to almost double the capital gains tax rate on top earners would actually decrease, rather than increase, federal revenue by $33 billion over 10 years, because investors would exploit every possible loophole to avoid paying the tax. But if the boost in the capital gains rate is paired with the elimination of step up in basis, it would raise $113 billion over the same time period.