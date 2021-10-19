On the face of it, if that trade was made for investment reasons, it was lousily timed. Selling just before the top in February, or buying at the bottom a month later, would have been lucrative. It would have also been very suspicious. Selling on Oct. 1 meant that Powell missed out on a 35% gain in the year since (between $350,000 and $1.75 million given what we know about the scale of the trade). He had already made his hugely important speech at Jackson Hole in August, and followed through with the Fed’s regular meeting in September. At that point, his publicly expressed intentions, on which he subsequently followed through, were dovish. That should have made him keen to buy rather than sell.