Fans argue that Bitcoin, now about 12 years old, has gained wider acceptance as a store of value and a haven asset like gold as institutional investors have bought in. Banks, brokerages and securities exchanges are gearing up to meet demand. There are also more safeguards, including new custody and trading services — with proper licenses and credentials — that cater specifically to the large regulated investors. In the U.S., profits on Bitcoin are subject to capital-gains taxes like other assets. A watershed moment came in April with the U.S. stock market debut of Coinbase Global Inc., a crypto trading venue that’s shooting to establish a digital money ecosystem. What’s more, a number of central banks are studying how to digitize sovereign currencies, a validation of the blockchain system brought closer to the mainstream by Bitcoin. The next big step would be for U.S. regulators to clear the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, possibly as soon as this year, giving retail investors a safer and cheaper way in.