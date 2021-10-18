Norway became the first country to legislate gender balance on corporate boards and reached a target in 2007 of having no board of more than nine members filling fewer than 40% of its seats with either sex. By 2020, 42% of board directors in Norway were women, while in France, which adopted a 40% quota for women directors in 2011, the figure was 43%, the group European Women on Boards said in a report last year. Belgium, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Austria also have binding quotas for women on boards. Greece adopted a 25% quota that took effect in July for companies on the Athens Stock Exchange. The popularity of quotas helps explain why, as of September, almost 37% of board seats in Stoxx Europe 600 companies were held by women, according to Bloomberg data. Similar to the pressure from Wall Street institutions, the U.K-based fund Legal & General Investment Management this year adopted a policy of voting against directors on S&P 500 boards with less than 25% female directors. Still, the growth in women directors in Europe isn’t guaranteeing more power for women elsewhere in companies, as fewer than one in 10 board chairs or CEOs are women, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality. The European Women on Boards study similarly found that only about 14% of jobs in the c-suite went to women.