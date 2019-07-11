LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: A member of the public is silhouetted against the Houses of Parliament on April 1, 2019 in London, England. MPs in Parliament will vote on alternative arrangements for Brexit in a series of indicative votes tonight after Mrs May’s deal was defeated for a third time in the House of Commons last week. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took office in July, says his plan to suspend Parliament in mid-September is a routine step bringing one legislative session to a close and allowing a new one to take up his policy agenda. Opponents, including some lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, say he’s trying to sideline Parliament as Britain approaches a deadline that could see the U.K. exit the European Union without a negotiated transition. Some are warning that a constitutional crisis could be coming.

1. Can Johnson really suspend parliament?

Absolutely. Closing out a session of Parliament, known as proroguing, happens routinely. It’s the prerogative of the monarch, but exercised on the advice of the prime minister. Queen Elizabeth II has agreed. That means Parliament, which returns from its summer vacation on Sept. 3, will be suspended from around Sept. 12 until Oct. 14, when the Queen will reopen it with a speech setting out the government’s legislative priorities.

2. What’s the issue, then?

The timing of this particular proroguing is highly controversial. The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31 if nothing is done to stop or delay that. Johnson, like most British politicians, says he would prefer an orderly Brexit, one carried out under a written agreement with the EU. But Johnson also says that Britain must leave on Oct. 31 even if no deal is in place. Lawmakers who oppose a no-deal Brexit have been working on plans to stop him taking Britain out of the EU unless there’s a deal. The suspension of Parliament drastically reduces the time available to them to act. It means, effectively, that they have only until Sept. 12 to pass a bill through both houses, which is challenging anyway since the prime minister usually controls the agenda.

3. Can Parliament resist being suspended?

When the suspension idea was first floated, there was talk that Parliament could meet anyway in a nearby building. Labour’s finance spokesman, John McDonnell, said the opposition would “occupy” the House of Commons. By limiting the planned suspension to just over a month, and giving Parliament two weeks of work time after the summer recess, Johnson may have put those concerns to the side. In the limited time until Sept. 12, Parliament could try to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal exit. If that fails, opponents of Johnson’s gambit could try to bring his government down with a vote of no confidence.

4. Where does the queen fit in?

Queen Elizabeth II stays out of politics -- what she thinks of Brexit isn’t known, for example -- and she would do everything she can to avoid being drawn into a fight. Civil servants are also duty-bound to keep the monarch out of any political or constitutional controversy. Getting involved in politics might be bad for the monarchy’s long-term chances of survival: It would risk stirring up republican sentiment, and raise questions about the monarch’s role. But it’s the queen who actually issues the order to prorogue Parliament. When the idea of a two-month suspension was being discussed, there were questions about whether the queen should agree, since the level of Johnson’s support in Parliament hadn’t been tested.

5. How could this become a constitutional crisis?

Britain doesn’t have a written constitution, an arrangement that has worked well enough in normal times. Governance relies instead on precedent. But with the country and Parliament deeply divided on Brexit and the government having only a slim majority, the unwritten rules are being tested. It’s not normal practice is for the prime minister to seek to prorogue Parliament strategically to prevent it from taking action or interfering with his plans. The idea conjures up images of the 17th-century English Civil War, when King Charles I tried to enforce his will on Parliament. That’s why opponents say suspending Parliament to let the government get its way is undemocratic. Former Prime Minister John Major has said he would take the government to court if it tried to suspend Parliament.

