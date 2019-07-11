LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: A member of the public is silhouetted against the Houses of Parliament on April 1, 2019 in London, England. MPs in Parliament will vote on alternative arrangements for Brexit in a series of indicative votes tonight after Mrs May’s deal was defeated for a third time in the House of Commons last week. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe)

Is Britain in a constitutional crisis? Prime Minister Boris Johnson is locked in a bitter struggle with Parliament over Britain’s plan to leave the European Union. The Brexit tussle pits the executive against the will of lawmakers and has led the country into uncharted waters. Along the way, the country’s highest court has overturned Johnson’s suspension of Parliament, the Queen has gotten dragged in and Britain’s political norms are being tested. There are more battles ahead concerning critical questions of where power resides and how it may be exercised in a country governed by a mass of unwritten rules heaped up over centuries.

1. Why is this happening?

Both Johnson and his opponents in Parliament argue they’re carrying out the will of the electorate who voted in 2016 to leave the 28-nation bloc. The Prime Minister has vowed to exit the EU on Oct. 31 whether or not a transition agreement has been reached with Brussels, but a so-called “no-deal” divorce could plunge the country into chaos. Parliament has voted repeatedly to prevent that from happening. Yet, even though his party no longer commands a majority of seats in the House of Commons, Johnson has hinted he might ignore Parliament’s will and bolt from from the EU anyway.

2. Why are people calling this a constitutional crisis?

Britain doesn’t have a written constitution, relying instead on precedent and custom to steer its governance. That arrangement has worked well enough in normal times, but with the country and its leaders deeply divided over Brexit, the conventions are being repeatedly tested. Johnson insists that the national referendum on Brexit gives him a mandate to get the job done. For the past three years, members of Parliament have been working toward that goal, but a majority are now balking at how Johnson aims to go about it.

3. Where does this leave Brexit?

If the U.K. and EU don’t reach a negotiated transition agreement by Oct. 19, Parliament has required Johnson to seek an extension, likely until Jan. 31, 2020. The prime minister has promised to continue negotiating with Brussels, but has also said he’d prefer to be “dead in a ditch” than to ask for more time. Members of Parliament are worried he may try to find ways to evade the law requiring a deal. Such a move, if the government attempted it, would set up further legal battles over the power of the prime minister to evade the will of Parliament.

4. Why have the courts stepped in?

Johnson’s move to suspend, or “prorogue,” Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the Oct. 31 deadline was challenged in the U.K. Supreme Court. In a rebuke for Johnson, the 11 judges found on Sept. 24 that he broke the law by stopping Britain’s elected politicians from fulfilling their democratic role. The court robustly defended the principle established in the 17th century that Parliament is sovereign, finding that the unchecked right of prorogation is incompatible with that concept. Ardent leavers immediately attacked the ruling as an attempt to frustrate the democratic will of the people. Johnson said he would respect the will of the court but press on with Brexit.

5. Where does the Queen fit in?

Perhaps the sole victory for the prime minister in the ruling was that the court wasn’t definitive that he’d lied to Queen Elizabeth II, who had to approve the suspension of Parliament at his request. The monarch stays out of politics -- what she thinks of Brexit isn’t known, for instance -- and wants to avoid being drawn into a fight. Civil servants are also duty-bound to keep her out of any political or constitutional controversy.

6. How does this get resolved?

With the current Parliament deadlocked over how -- or even whether -- to leave the EU, the only way out of the impasse looks to be an election that gives one party an outright majority or leads to a governing coalition. But Johnson can’t call one himself. To do that, he must either get two-thirds of lawmakers to agree to an election or lose a vote of no confidence. So far, lawmakers have refused to authorize the former, and Johnson is reluctant to risk the latter because it would give the opposition two weeks to try to form a new government.

