Though the phrase “extraordinary” is overused in this age of 24-hour news, the past couple of days in British politics certainly lived up to the description. The Conservative Party imploded before our eyes — more than 50 ministers resigned within 48 hours. At one point, they were resigning so fast that you couldn’t boil a cup of tea without a couple more going. Entire government departments were left empty — and still the prime minister held onto office, his fingernails embedded in the Downing Street window frames.

Boris Johnson insisted that he had a personal mandate to stay in power despite the fact that, under the British system, voters vote for their local MPs not the prime minister. He desperately appointed new people in a vain attempt to fill the multiplying vacancies. He even added to the confusion by sacking one of his senior cabinet ministers, Michael Gove — with an unnamed No. 10 Downing Street source reportedly calling him a “snake” — giving Gove the unusual distinction of being the only person who was sacked when everyone else was busy resigning.

This tragedy-cum-farce is finally over. Johnson has announced that he is prepared to resign and make room for a new leader of the Conservative Party who automatically becomes prime minister. This still leaves politics in a mess. At the moment, Britain simply doesn’t have a working government because entire departments don’t have any ministers. Johnson says that he wants to remain in office as a caretaker prime minister until the party has found a replacement (Theresa May remained in office for three months after she resigned). But is he the right man to run an interim government given that so many ministers resigned on the grounds that they could no longer serve under a man with such terrible character flaws? And if he isn’t the right man, who is the right person? Britain’s famously unwritten constitution makes no provision for what to do in such bizarre circumstances.

The party establishment will have plenty to do sorting out these problems. But, for the general public, there is only one question that matters: who will replace Johnson? The list of candidates is likely to be unusually long. Two threw their hats into the ring even before Johnson bowed to the inevitable and declared that he’s resigning: Suella Braverman, the attorney general for England and Wales, and Steve Baker, one of the leaders of the so-called Spartan faction of hard-line Brexiteers.

Why the coming avalanche? Partly because of the old saw that every politician sees a future leader in the mirror when they wake up in the morning — a déformation professionelle that has been rendered even more rampant in the age of Twitter and Instagram. But the bigger reason is that the long shadow of Brexit.

Brexit scrambled the party’s internal promotion system by creating an ideological test for government jobs. A generation of competent people such as Rory Stewart was driven out of politics because they were on the “wrong” side of the Brexit debate. Gargoyles such as Jacob Rees-Mogg were absurdly over-promoted because they were on the “right” side. Brexit also created an ideological explosion that has left the party unsure what it stands for. Are the Conservatives the party of small government and low taxes? Or the party of the struggling working class that requires a helping hand from the state? Johnson infuriated his party not just by lying repeatedly but also by trying to be all things to all men — calling for tax cuts while increasing expenditure. Now the various ideological factions will have a chance to field their own candidates and lay out their vision of the future.

This process is complicated by the fact that candidates have to appeal to two constituencies: MPs and party members. MPs are responsible for producing a short-list of two names who then go to the party members. This creates lots of opportunities for tactical voting as MPs try to prevent potentially popular candidates from reaching the short-list. The party’s 200,000 or so members then vote on who they want to be party leader and hence prime minister. These members are richer, whiter, older and, by definition, much more conservative than the country at large.

Let’s start with the no-hopers who have already put their names forward. Baker is the closest thing Britain has to an American Christian conservative, an Evangelical Christian who supports the return to the Gold Standard. He’s also a serial rebel who helped to destroy Theresa May on the grounds that she was insufficiently hard-line on Brexit and then helped to destroy Johnson on the grounds that he didn’t stick to pure Brexit. But there’s no constituency for Bible Belt conservativism in Britain just as there is limited tolerance for publicity obsessed rebels in the Conservative hierarchy. Braverman is an over-promoted mediocrity who would have languished on the back-benches if Brexit hadn’t created a talent crisis in her party.

Now for the more serious candidates.

Rishi Sunak is the best of the lot. He’s seen his popularity in the party and the country fall in the wake of the scandal over his wife’s non-dom status (a tax-exempt status she has now abandoned). He’s also disliked by some right-wingers who want to combine tax cuts with higher spending.

But he possesses exactly the combination of skills and character that the Conservative Party needs at these difficult times. He’s in many ways the opposite of Johnson — well-organized (and well-groomed) where Johnson is chaotic (and messy-haired), technocratic where Johnson is populist, sober and sensible where Johnson is louche. Activists might wonder if he possesses the magic touch that can win elections — he’s a member of the global elite (educated at Winchester, Oxford and Stanford Business School, and married to one of the richest women in the world) and he can come across as a Perfect Peter to Johnson’s Horrid Henry. But the test of the candidates to be the next party leader should be whether they can guide the country through two very difficult years in which global markets may lose confidence in Britain’s ailing economy rather than their ability to slap backs during a six-week election campaign.

Liz Truss is Sunak’s leading rival when it comes to support among party activists. Her habit of striking Thatcherite poses excites the faithful. So does her ideological clarity over shrinking the state and driving Vladimir Putin out of Ukraine. But many MPs are critical of her political skills — she’s a flat public speaker who can sometimes seem bizarrely detached from the world around her. They are also nervous of her judgment, particularly her willingness to pander to blowhards. Having appointed a loose cannon to the premiership in the form of Johnson the last thing they need to do is repeat the mistake. We should expect a concerted attempt to prevent her from reaching the final two — and rightly so.

Nadhim Zahawi, the new chancellor, has risen quickly from relative obscurity, and, according to The Times, has a formidable operation behind him, coordinated by associates of the Australian election guru, Lynton Crosby. He earned a reputation for competence as under-secretary of state for vaccine deployment. He also smartly dealt with the idea that he is Johnson’s poodle by accepting the promotion to chancellor and then, 24 hours later, telling his former patron that he needed to resign. However, many Conservative MPs are concerned by the fact that he is working closely with Crosby and think that the Tories’ future should be decided by MPs rather than shadowy party functionaries.

Other cabinet (or recently defenestrated ex-cabinet) ministers who may well throw their hats in the ring are Sajid Javid, the former health secretary whose resignation arguably precipitated the current crisis, and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, who currently tops the Sky bet list of potential replacements, and, perhaps, Gove, the former levelling up secretary, who stood against Johnson in 2016. None of them have what it takes. Javid is a competent cabinet minister but lacks panache, particularly as a public speaker. Wallace is reminiscent of Ian Duncan Smith, who led the party to its lowest point during the Tony Blair era. Gove is too eccentric for the top job — but also too talented to be left out of a future cabinet.

This leaves three names that keep popping up: Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mourdant and Tom Tugendhat. Hunt was a (distant) runner-up for the leadership last time round and has spent the Johnson era judiciously chairing the health select committee and carefully building friendships in the party. But there is a sense that his time is past — and that he lacks the killer instinct needed to beat the opposition.

Mourdant, minister of state for trade policy, repeatedly either tops or comes near the top of the Conservative Home website’s poll of potential leaders. She’s well-positioned to appeal to the party’s new working voters: She converted Portsmouth North from a Labour-leaning seat to a solidly Tory one. But it’s unlikely that she has a big enough phalanx of Tory MPs to carry her through the first round or to provide her with the braintrust that she needs to make a case for her leadership.

Tom Tugendhat also does well in repeated opinion polls, and showed real star power in a speech that he gave during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. But he’s an outspoken critic of Brexit in a party that is still dominated by Brexiteers.

The Conservative Party is lucky enough to have a serious leadership candidate in the form of Rishi Sunak and serious potential Cabinet members such as Gove, Javid and, after his spell in the wilderness Hunt. It also has plenty of bright people lower down the party such as Jesse Norman and Bim Afomali. A rebirth is not beyond the bounds of possibility.

However, the party is also operating under severe time constraints. There is talk of producing a shortlist by the time parliament breaks up for the summer in a couple of weeks. The rules governing such a move are dubious and would give the final say to a tiny group of party activists.

Back in 2013, when he was asked whether he might run for the leadership one day, Johnson replied that “if the ball came loose from the back of the scrum it would be a great, great thing to have a crack at it.” Worryingly for the future of the country, the coming leadership election will be much more like a scrum than a rational quest for the best person to run a country confronted by such formidable and mounting problems.

