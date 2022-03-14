The disturbances to supply and demand that pushed U.S inflation to 7.9% in the year to February were wholly unexpected — so the idea that stable expectations anchor short-term inflation is obviously wrong. Yet this fact calls into question the assumption, embedded in what the Federal Reserve and its army of watchers say about the outlook, that stable expectations do anchor inflation in the longer term. In due course, according to the standard view, inflation will somehow fall back to the Fed’s target of 2% without the central bank having to do anything too drastic.

The theories connecting inflation and expectations offer less support for this thinking than you might suppose. Last year a paper by Jeremy Rudd, a Fed economist, pointed to gaps and inconsistencies in the standard view. His belligerent essay caused quite a stir — not that it did much to cool the renewed infatuation with expectations. Suffice it to say that the links between expected inflation and actual future inflation aren’t well understood.

Nonetheless, one thing does seem clear — and, as the Fed grapples with this week’s interest-rate decision, it’s worth underlining. Few doubt that the central bank can suppress high inflation if it chooses to by raising interest rates and curbing aggregate demand.

Two key questions then arise. First, how brutal would this attack on demand need to be? Second, is the Fed prepared to be that brutal?

Long-term inflation expectations can be understood as investors’ best guess on the answers. If inflation is expected to be on target at 2% five years from now, it means investors believe that, between now and then, the Fed either won’t need to tighten all that much — or if it does need to tighten a lot, it’ll be willing to do it.

A spurt of inflation caused by temporary interruptions to supply can be plausibly dismissed as transitory — as the Covid-induced spike in prices was, to begin with. The Fed didn’t need to tighten aggressively, investors believed, because inflation would soon fall back on its own. Central banks typically say they “look through” supply-side disturbances that lift inflation briefly, and that tightening demand in response would be a mistake. Accordingly, in the immediate aftermath of the Covid shock, longer-term inflation expectations stayed low.

Several rounds of fiscal stimulus then complicated the picture. The rise in inflation wasn’t as transitory as many thought. Now the Russia shock adds another round of supply-side disturbances, likely to keep inflation well above target a while longer.

Here’s the problem: At some point, successive episodes of transitory inflation start to feel a lot like persistent inflation. Workers and employers might get used to it — and adapt by building higher inflation into their wage demands and pricing decisions. That would make it more persistent still. In due course, to get inflation back down, the Fed might need to tighten aggressively after all — perhaps, as in the 1980s, by enough to induce a recession. If it comes to this, would the Fed be willing to do what’s required?

Investors might soon begin to wonder. Short-term inflation expectations have surged, of course, but that’s beside the point. Long-term inflation expectations are much more stable, though there are hints they’re tilting upward. The five-year break-even rate (measuring inflation expectations over the next five years) nudged up to 3.5% last week, and the 10-year rate to 2.9%. The so-called five-year five-year rate (measuring expected inflation in the five years starting five years from now) stands at 2.4%.

The longer the supposedly temporary spike in inflation lasts, the more likely it is that these numbers will inch higher — unless the Fed offers more reassurance that it’s willing to act if called upon. And that could be hard to do.

There’s a well-established body of opinion arguing that a stable inflation rate of 3% or 4% would be better for the economy than 2% (because it would, in effect, lubricate the labor market and make it easier for the Fed to bounce the economy out of a slump). Should the Fed promise a tightening of policy that risked a recession, merely to get stable inflation down from 3% to 2%? And if it decided to, could it credibly make the commitment? That would be a tall order. Expected inflation might need to be higher than 3% to scare the Fed enough to get tough. By that point, of course, it would need to be even more brutal to set things right.

If the anchoring power of long-term expectations is no more than a vote of confidence in the Fed, it could prove a weaker defense against inflation than is often supposed. As things stand, it’s outlandish to say that the shocks of the 2020s might come to parallel those of the 1970s, which brought on persistent high inflation and left a deliberately induced recession as the only cure. And yet the thought is getting harder to dismiss. In another few months, it might actually need to be taken seriously.

