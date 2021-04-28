He has proposed almost doubling the rate to 39.6% for those earning $1 million or more, or approximately 0.3% of taxpayers. Coupled with the existing surtax on investment income, that means federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%. This would fulfill Biden’s campaign pledge to subject capital gains to the top marginal income-tax rate, which, under his broader tax proposal, would rise to 39.6% from 37% for households with incomes of $400,000 or more. The plan would also end a tax break on inheritances known as “step up in basis,” which wipes out the capital gains tax on assets when the owner dies. The plan allows up to $1 million per individual, or up to $2.5 million per couple, when factoring in personal property exemptions to be transferred tax-free at death to heirs. Biden also has outlined exceptions for charitable gifts and family run businesses and farms.