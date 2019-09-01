Remember Catalonia? It’s been two years since the region’s then-government tried to stage a breakaway from Spain and riot police clamped down on an attempt to hold an illegal referendum. The quest for Catalan independence, and how it was quickly quashed, became a global news story. Though former regional President Carles Puigdemont is on the run from Spanish justice, a judge’s verdict on other separatist leaders could cause the crisis to flare anew. And separatists have political power that they could wield to affect national politics.

1. What verdict is being awaited?

The trial of 12 key figures in the Catalan independence movement -- including former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras -- wrapped up in June, and they are in jail awaiting the judge’s decision. Junqueras and eight others face the most serious charge of rebellion, which carries the prospect of a lengthy jail term. (For Junqueras, the state prosecutor is seeking a jail term of as much as 25 years.) Lawyers for the defendants deny that acts of rebellion took place and accuse prosecutors of using the law to clamp down on dissident political opinions. Jail terms for the separatists could spark protests, strikes and highway blockades -- all tactics used by pro-independence agitators in the past -- and re-energize the independence movement.

2. What’s happened to Puigdemont?

While Junqueras and other Catalan leaders stayed in Spain to face trial, Puigdemont fled to Brussels. He was arrested in Germany in March 2018 when a Spanish judge reactivated a warrant to detain him but was soon released. For now, he’s living in what his supporters call “the House of the Republic” in the Brussels suburb of Waterloo. He won elections as a member of the European Parliament in May, but was unable to take up his seat when Spanish electoral authorities wouldn’t ratify his credentials.

3. How is the independence movement faring?

It’s been plagued by infighting for the past two years over the best way forward. Though there’s no sign that Catalans are gearing up to declare independence again, the regional government is run by a die-hard separatist, President Joaquim Torra. He took charge last year after pro-independence parties won a slim majority in a regional election at the end of 2017. In general terms, Torra’s Junts per Catalunya party takes a harder line on independence, while Junqueras’s Esquerra Republicana (“Republican Left”) takes a more pragmatic approach. For the general election in April, Esquerra’s program spelled out its view that a referendum on Catalan self-determination was key to resolving the dispute with Spain.

4. What effect might this have on national politics?

The separatist movement wields considerable influence not just within Catalonia but, through its representation in parliament, in the rest of Spain. With the 15 seats it won in Spanish general elections in April, Junqueras’s Esquerra could play the role of power broker as acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez continues with his efforts to stay in power. If those fail, he could be forced to call a snap national election as early as November. Sanchez, a Socialist, has been trying and failing to form a government since his Socialists won the most seats, but fell short of an overall majority, in April’s general election.

5. What role could Junqueras’s party end up playing?

As the biggest Catalan separatist party in the national parliament, Esquerra’s role could be decisive. Sanchez’s Socialists have the most seats but still need the support of the anti-austerity group Podemos and other parties -- probably including Esquerra -- to win a confidence vote. Sanchez failed in his first attempt to take power again in July when talks with Podemos broke down. He now has until Sept. 23 to try again or be forced to face new elections in November. Depending on the timing of the trial verdict, these events may play out against the backdrop of increased tensions in Catalonia.

6. What’s the way out of this mess?

The Catalan dispute has plagued Spain for more than three centuries, so it’s naive to think there are any easy solutions. The separatists want to create an independent state whose economy would be the size of Finland or Portugal; Spain is determined to hold onto a region that it sees as integral to national unity and contributes a fifth of its output. Sanchez has said he wants to explore ways to expand Catalonia’s powers without allowing an official referendum on secession. He sees dialogue with the separatists as the way forward, while refusing to countenance any breakup of Spanish territory. For now, the forces of Catalan independence have a slim majority in the regional parliament. However, the Catalan government’s own polls show there is no majority in favor of a split and support for independence has been trending downward this year.

