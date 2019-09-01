It’s been two years since Catalonia’s then-government tried to stage a breakaway from Spain and riot police clamped down on an illegal referendum. The push for Catalan independence, and how it was quashed, became a global news story. Though former regional President Carles Puigdemont is on the run from Spanish justice, a court has delivered guilty verdicts in a trial of other separatist leaders that could cause the crisis to flare anew. The backdrop to the sentences is the wider canvas of Spanish politics, as the country prepares for another general election.

1. What verdict was handed down?

The trial of 12 key figures in the Catalan independence movement -- including former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras -- ended in June. On Oct. 14, the Supreme Court sentenced Junqueras to 13 years in jail for sedition and misuse of public funds and imposed terms of between nine and 12 years to eight other leaders, including Carme Forcadell, the former speaker of the Catalan parliament. The judges found the events of late 2017 didn’t meet the legal test for rebellion. Even so, the guilty verdicts sparked immediate protests in Catalonia. The Spanish government is watching closely to monitor to what extent the unrest may re-energize the independence movement.

2. What’s happened to Puigdemont?

While Junqueras and other Catalan leaders stayed in Spain to face trial, Puigdemont fled to Brussels. He was arrested in Germany in March 2018 when a Spanish judge reactivated a warrant to detain him but was soon released. For now, he’s living in what his supporters call “the House of the Republic” in the Brussels suburb of Waterloo. He won election to the European Parliament in May 2019, but couldn’t take up his seat without picking up his credentials in Spain (where he would have faced arrest).

3. How is the independence movement faring?

It’s been plagued by infighting for the past two years. Though there’s no sign that Catalans are gearing up to declare independence again, the regional government is run by a die-hard separatist, President Joaquim Torra. He took charge in 2018 after pro-independence parties won a slim majority in a regional election at the end of 2017. In general terms, Torra’s Junts per Catalunya party takes a harder line on independence, while Junqueras’s Esquerra Republicana (“Republican Left”) is more pragmatic. For the general election in April 2019, Esquerra’s program spelled out its view that a referendum on Catalan self-determination was key to resolving the dispute with Spain.

4. What effect might this have on national politics?

The separatist movement wields considerable influence not just within Catalonia but, through its representation in parliament, in the rest of Spain. Junqueras’s Esquerra party won 15 seats in parliament in April’s vote and separatist parties could still play a part in the horse-trading that may follow Spain’s election on Nov. 10. Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been calling on voters to back him so that he doesn’t have to rely on pro-independence deputies to form a government. He has been trying and failing to form a government since his Socialists won the most seats but fell short of an overall majority in April’s general election.

5. What’s been the reaction in Catalonia?

Deputies for Esquerra said the sentences meant the death of democracy in Spain and called for protests in Barcelona and elsewhere. The Catalan government put out a statement saying the verdicts were a historic error and called on the international community to help resolve the “conflict” with Spain. FC Barcelona, the city’s soccer club, called for dialogue so that the leaders can be released. Sanchez had urged Catalan nationalists not to turn to violence after the verdicts.

6. What’s the way out of this mess?

The Catalan dispute has plagued Spain for more than three centuries, so it’s naive to hope for easy solutions. The separatists want an independent state that, if it came into being, would have an economy as large as Finland’s or Portugal’s. Spain is determined to hold onto a region it sees as integral to national unity and that contributes a fifth of its output. Sanchez has said he wants to explore ways to expand Catalonia’s powers without allowing an official referendum on secession. He sees dialogue as the way forward, while refusing to countenance any breakup of Spanish territory. For now, the forces of Catalan independence retain a slim majority in the regional parliament. However, the Catalan government’s own polls show there is no majority in favor of a split, and support for independence has been trending downward in 2019.

To contact the reporter on this story: Charles Penty in Madrid at cpenty@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Andy Reinhardt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.