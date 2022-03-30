Some of the pressure is being alleviated by “financial fair play” rules, which look set to be overhauled with the authorities expected to introduce new caps on wages and transfer fees. But clubs are still likely to be permitted to make losses subsidized by owners up to a point. Whether this nets out as a meaningful brake on spending remains to be seen.

Chelsea FC Plc, the entity that owns the club, the stadium and related activities, comes with a brand and trophy cabinet built in large part before financial restrictions came into place. Hence it has accumulated debts to Abramovich of 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) over 19 years, which he has said he won’t seek repayment of. It made a net profit in three of its last five financial years, the peak being 62 million pounds in 2017-2018. The business challenge is to earn more, and consistently.

Revenue was 450 million pounds in 2018-2019, the pre-pandemic fiscal year and perhaps a reasonable baseline. That season, Chelsea won the less lucrative of the two European league competitions. But annual costs are currently running at roughly 590 million pounds, ignoring one-off items and including transfer fees smoothed out over players’ contract terms. The wildcard is the buying and selling of players. The cash changing hands depends on market conditions, as well as individual player performance, and can determine whether an overall profit is made. The lowest revenue from transfers in the last five years was just 28 million pounds, the average 83 million pounds.

A sports club with a billionaire underwriting its losses is not under the same pressure as teams with profit-oriented owners chasing every last dollar of income and prioritizing value-for-money when buying players. Applying that rigor to Chelsea would begin with expanding commercial activities including sponsorship and merchandising, which generated 180 million pounds of the total revenue in 2018/2019.

One option would be to license the Chelsea brand for a wider range of retail products, as Manchester United Plc does with its “official” sunglasses and coffee tie-ups. Another would be to monetize more of its behind-the-scenes video content on subscription-based digital platforms, which Liverpool FC does. Almost half of Manchester United’s revenue has come from commercial activities over the last five years, with about a third from broadcasting, according to data compiled by Deloitte’s Football Money League report.

Rebuilding Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium would increase spectator capacity by more than 40% to about 60,000, the same as Arsenal Football Club Plc’s Emirates base. Matchday proceeds, which averaged around 70 million pounds before the pandemic, could rise by a higher proportion assuming the new building could house more lucrative corporate-hospitality boxes. Arsenal’s matchday revenue was 96 million pounds in 2018/2019, according to Deloitte. The mooted 1 billion-pound investment in Chelsea’s ground required would have to be added to the all-in cost calculation of a new owner.

Fans may say this approach isn’t football. The crude reality is that every official snack and corporate box that gets sold means more money to bid in the transfer windows for players.

Suppose the club could generate an additional 60 million pounds in revenue by upping commercial revenue by 15% from its pre-pandemic level, and lifting matchday sales 50%. Assume also that profits on player sales continue to average out as they have. The club would start to look like it was living within its means.

What about cutting the cost of the squad? Chelsea has been able to successfully pursue individual stars partly by selling a handful of home-grown up-and-comers from its training academy. The wage bill is still a problem. Rival clubs seem better at scouting less-expensive, lower-profile but more-promising players, and boosting their performance after purchase.

It’s not rocket science: Chasing revenue and spending more carefully might eventually enable Chelsea to maintain a trophy winning squad while paying dividends to its owners instead of needing a subsidy. A financially disciplined buyer needs to believe that’s possible, given that the bidding to buy the club is reportedly set to top 2.5 billion pounds.

The trickier question is how regularly a new owner will want to win silverware. A more commercially driven Chelsea could lower the cost of its squad and accept qualifying for the European cups less often rather than throw money at the gamble every year. That might make it a more reliable asset for investors — but a less thrilling experience for fans.

Chris Hughes is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals. He previously worked for Reuters Breakingviews, as well as the Financial Times and the Independent newspaper.

