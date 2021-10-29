The funds have returned an annual average of 7.8% in real terms since they were founded 40 years ago. But, for many, payouts have failed to provide a decent standard of living. In response, the government instituted a system of what are known as top-ups, which are subsidies for retirees with low retirement payouts. Without them, more than half of Chile’s pensioners would be below the poverty line. Most have patchy employment records and don’t manage to pay in to the system for their whole working lives. Of the 940,000 retirees who received a monthly pension in August, just 183,000 had managed 30 or more years of contributions. And the median payout for those 940,000 was $214, which added up to $311 with top-ups.