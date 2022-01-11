They are seeing some of their off-patent drugs being replaced by ultra-cheap domestic generics one by one, but they are also seeing many of their top-of-the-line therapies being launched in China faster and getting state medical insurance coverage sooner. Some see lower prices of their new drugs being offset by an explosion in demand. China’s regulator has reformed its drug approval process and is already greenlighting some therapeutics faster than U.S. regulators. AstraZeneca has said it expects new treatments to contribute 60% of its China revenue by 2024, up from just a fraction currently, as its business pivots away from generics.