Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Xi Jinping’s insistence on adhering to a so-called Covid Zero policy isolated China as other countries that suffered far-worse outbreaks returned to a semblance of pre-pandemic life. Three years after the first documented case, the country has significantly loosened its stringent regime, which has undoubtedly saved lives but also weighed heavily on the economy and fueled protests in several major cities. The abrupt about-turn — during winter and with an under-vaccinated elderly population — raised concerns about the risks of a devastating outbreak.

1. What was the Covid Zero policy?

When SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, first emerged in late 2019 in the central city of Wuhan, the Chinese government viewed it as a public health threat that had to be eliminated at all costs. Authorities required isolation for patients and their close contacts, as well as quarantine for anyone arriving from abroad. Any outbreak domestically was met with a barrage of targeted testing, contact tracing and quarantines to try to nip it in the bud, with citywide lockdowns sometimes imposed when there were fewer than a hundred cases. The approach, which became known as “dynamic clearing” or dynamic Covid Zero, acknowledged that infections would occur but aimed to stop onward transmission. That goal became more elusive with the emergence of more infectious variants of the virus.

Advertisement

2. What’s the policy now?

After first rolling back many of the Covid restrictions in early November, authorities on Dec. 7 went much further. Those who are infected but have no or mild symptoms and whose residences meet certain conditions can now isolate at home, allowing them to avoid the dreaded quarantine camps that some people fear more than catching Covid. Close contacts of infected people can also isolate at home. Negative tests or a green health code on contact-tracing smartphone apps are no longer needed for domestic travel or to enter most public areas. Authorities were instructed to be more precise in designating areas locked down to prevent Covid’s spread, limiting them to residential units or blocks rather than entire housing compounds, neighborhoods or streets. Mask-wearing remains mandatory in most places, and anyone flying in from overseas must still quarantine, though the time period has been cut from seven days in a hotel and three at home to five days in a hotel and three at home. The number of PCR tests required before entering China is now one rather than two, and a system that penalized airlines for bringing virus cases into the country has been scrapped.

3. What role did protests play in the changes?

Advertisement

The changes were likely accelerated by social unrest in several cities. As the virus became more contagious, it led to more frequent outbreaks, some of which resulted in hardcore lockdowns, where most people were required to stay at home. A handful dragged on for more than a month, such as in Shanghai and the northeastern industrial province of Jilin, leading to economic and social hardship and distress for people with chronic medical conditions. Thousands of citizens took to the streets in several cities in late November to protest the disruptions to normal life — a highly unusual occurrence in a country where dissent generally isn’t tolerated. Smaller conflicts, in which residents refused to be locked down or be carted off to the isolation camps, also proliferated.

4. What are the risks from unwinding Covid Zero?

• Health risks: While nearly 90% of the population have been vaccinated against Covid and a growing number have received boosters, the rates are lower for the elderly, the most vulnerable group. In China, only 69% of those 60 and older and just 40% of those older than 80 have had booster shots. In the US, over 70% of those over 65 have received a first booster, while 44% have received a second. And because infections have been so low, few people in China have immunity from having survived SARS-CoV-2. A study by researchers in Hong Kong found that almost 1 million people in China may die from Covid-19 without a mass vaccination booster campaign and other measures to reduce the impact of the virus. The dangers are aggravated by the timing of the policy changes: just as China enters winter, when respiratory diseases such as Covid tend to surge. In addition, China’s patchy hospital network could easily crash under a sudden spike in infections.

Advertisement

• Economic risks: A major outbreak would darken China’s economic outlook, already clouded by trouble in the domestic property market and the global repercussions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Workers would stay at home, business activity would slow down, factories would struggle to secure supplies and people would stay away from restaurants and shops.

• Political risks: The government has reported fewer than 6,000 deaths from Covid on the mainland, mostly early in the pandemic, compared with about 1 million in the US, which has a population less than a quarter the size. Authorities have used those figures to portray the Chinese system of governance as superior. Having used the importance of saving lives as justification for three years of harsh Covid containment measures, the government may struggle to contain public discontent as the death toll mounts now that the policy has eased.

5. What are authorities doing to mitigate the health risks?

Advertisement

There was a pledge to improve vaccination rates among the elderly, and health officials shortened the list of medical exemptions for the shots to increase the take up. Authorities have urged grassroots medical institutions to help meet health-care demands so hospitals aren’t overwhelmed. Large hospitals have been asked to set aside special wards to treat vulnerable Covid patients, while the number of so-called fever clinics will be increased to identify cases.

--With assistance from James Mayger and Rachel Chang.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article