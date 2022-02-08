They’re used in everything from the tiniest sensor to the most powerful data center. Amazon.com Inc., Samsung and Apple are important customers, among many others. Arm’s instruction set -- the basic code used by software to communicate with semiconductors -- is in billions of devices, and the effort required to switch to another company’s code would be enormous. Devices that work on batteries need chips that that can get by with relatively little power. Arm’s designs prioritized that from the outset. And when smartphones came along and started to demand more processing horsepower, the technology evolved into more computer-like chips. There are about 1.4 billion of these pocket computers sold every year, with more than 90% using Arm. More recently, major tech names such as Apple and Amazon have been seeking to supply their own chips. Many of those new components rely on Arm, and that’s beginning to threaten Intel’s lucrative hold on high-end computing processors.