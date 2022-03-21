1. What does Arm do?

Arm doesn’t own factories or produce its own chips. The company designs core semiconductor components and licenses the blueprints to other firms in exchange for a fee based on how many are produced. The arrangement brings in about $700 million in revenue every quarter, making it one of the U.K.’s largest tech businesses. That’s still a fraction of the sales that tech giants like Nvidia and Intel Corp. generate, and Arm has a relatively small workforce of 6,000. Yet few companies reach so far across the tech ecosystem: Arm estimates that 70% of the world’s population uses its products on a daily basis, and more than 200 billion chips have been made using its technology.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

2. Where would I find Arm’s products?

They’re used in everything from the tiniest sensor to the most powerful data center. Amazon.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. are among Arm’s important customers. Arm’s instruction set -- the basic code used by software to communicate with semiconductors -- is in billions of devices, and the effort required to switch to another company’s code would be enormous. Devices that work on batteries need chips that can get by with relatively little power; Arm’s designs prioritized that from the outset. When smartphones came along and demanded more processing horsepower, the technology evolved into more computer-like chips. There are about 1.4 billion of these pocket computers sold every year, with more than 90% using Arm. More recently, major tech names such as Apple and Amazon have been seeking to supply their own chips. Many of those new components rely on Arm too, and that’s beginning to threaten Intel’s lucrative hold on high-end computing processors.

3. Why did Nvidia want to buy it?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nvidia has thrived by parlaying its strength in graphics processors into a presence in data centers and artificial intelligence processing. A deal for Arm would have increased that reach and allowed Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to push faster into new areas such as automotive chips.

4. What went wrong?

Critics said the attempted Nvidia takeover would threaten a cornerstone of Arm’s success: its neutrality. Arm’s technology has been used across the $550 billion semiconductor industry on the understanding that no one would get privileged access. Apple, Samsung and others had an incentive to use it as the basis for their innovation because of Arm’s ecosystem of compatible software and the legions of engineers who know and use it. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the purchase in December, saying it would hobble innovation and undermine Nvidia’s rivals. The European Union and the U.K. also investigated, with authorities in London highlighting Arm’s role in critical national infrastructure and military equipment. Chinese technology companies that rely on Arm, including communications giant Huawei Technologies Co., complained to local regulators too. They were concerned that Nvidia -- under pressure from the U.S. government -- might force Arm to cut off Chinese clients. A dispute between Arm and the head of its China business complicated things further. After the deal collapsed, SoftBank began pursuing an IPO for Arm, reverting to a plan from prior to the Nvidia offer.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

5. What is Arm worth?

SoftBank said it plans to offer shares in Arm to the public before the end of its current financial year, which ends in 2023. Opinions vary widely about what Arm is worth and whether SoftBank can even get back its original investment. Few believe the Japanese company will earn a payday as big as it would have had the Nvidia transaction gone ahead. Nvidia had agreed to buy Arm for a combination of cash and stock, which was worth about $40 billion when announced in 2020 and rose to more than $60 billion as the bidder’s shares climbed. Arm is months away from an offering, and it hasn’t yet disclosed the kind of detailed financial information that investors will need to see. Still, the company is likely worth $25 billion to $35 billion based on the industry’s valuation metrics and analysts’ early projections. Arm’s revenue for the last 12 months is about $2.6 billion. That would make the company worth about $24 billion if investors value it at the average market capitalization-to-revenue ratio of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index. SoftBank originally paid $32 billion when it acquired Arm in 2016.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com