Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the most influential businesses in the tech industry is unknown to most consumers: Arm Ltd. The UK-based company designs key parts of the chips that power almost every smartphone on the planet. Its strategic importance is so great that when owner SoftBank Group Corp. decided in 2020 to sell the company to US chipmaker Nvidia Corp., it sparked an outcry from Arm’s customers that eventually killed the $40 billion deal. SoftBank’s Plan B is to sell Arm shares in New York in what could be the chip industry’s biggest-ever initial public offering.

1. What does Arm do?

Arm doesn’t own factories or produce its own chips. The company designs core semiconductor components and licenses the blueprints to other firms in exchange for a fee based on how many are produced. The arrangement brings in more than $700 million in quarterly revenue, making Arm one of the UK’s largest tech businesses. That’s still a fraction of the sales that tech giants like Nvidia and Intel Corp. generate, and Arm has a relatively small workforce of about 6,000. Yet few companies reach so far across the tech ecosystem: More than 240 billion chips have been made with Arm technology. The company estimates that, soon, 100% of the world’s digital data will be processed by that technology at some point during its life cycle.

Advertisement

2. Where would I find Arm’s products?

They’re used in everything from the tiniest sensor to the most powerful data center. Amazon.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. are among Arm’s most important customers. Arm’s instruction set — the basic code used by software to communicate with semiconductors — is in billions of devices, and the effort required to switch to another company’s code would be enormous. Devices that work on batteries need chips that can get by with relatively little power; Arm’s designs prioritized that from the outset. When smartphones came along and demanded more processing horsepower, the technology evolved into more computer-like chips. There are about 1.4 billion of these pocket computers sold every year, with more than 90% using Arm. More recently, major tech names such as Apple and Amazon have been seeking to supply their own chips. Many of those new components rely on Arm too, and that’s beginning to threaten Intel’s lucrative hold on high-end computing processors. Intel owns the so-called X86 instruction set, the basis for a type of processor that’s the most widely used in computers. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is the other major user of that technology.

3. Why was the Nvidia deal scuppered?

Advertisement

Critics said a takeover would threaten a cornerstone of Arm’s success: its neutrality. Arm has been used across the $550 billion semiconductor industry on the understanding that no one would get privileged access to its technology. The transaction unraveled after the US Federal Trade Commission sued to block it, and Nvidia walked away in February 2022. Arm’s industry reach was further underlined in August, when it sued Qualcomm Inc. for breach of contract and trademark infringement. The conflict centers on Qualcomm’s acquisition of chip startup Nuvia Inc. in 2021. Nuvia developed chip designs using Arm licenses and they can’t be transferred to Qualcomm without permission, according to a statement announcing the suit filed in the US District Court in Delaware. Nuvia’s licenses were terminated in February after negotiations failed to reach a resolution, Arm said.

4. So what about SoftBank’s Plan B?

SoftBank is expected to list a minority stake in Arm in New York. It also weighed a listing in London. Despite Arm’s British roots, SoftBank dropped the idea, dealing a blow to a UK government that had lobbied hard to land the deal. SoftBank’s $32 billion takeover of Arm in 2016 came with promises that the Japanese company would create more jobs in the UK and leave the headquarters where it was.

Advertisement

5. What’s Arm really worth?

When SoftBank announced plans to take Arm public last year, the company was considering a valuation of about $60 billion for the business. Later, when tech valuations fell, SoftBank decided to sell a smaller portion of Arm than previously planned and retain a controlling stake in the hope of obtaining a higher valuation for the remainder later. Supply-chain problems and concerns that the industry may be making too many chips have made it hard to put reliable valuations on semiconductor companies.

6. Does an IPO solve the neutrality problem?

The wide and diverse investor base typically secured via an IPO could help to ensure Arm doesn’t fall under the sway of any single industry player. That may still not be enough to reassure some of its most important customers. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has said his company wanted to buy a stake in the business alongside its rivals and create a consortium that would maintain Arm’s neutrality.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article