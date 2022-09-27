Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many hurricanes grow weaker as they approach land. But Hurricane Ian, like Hurricane Ida last year and a string of other recent hurricanes, did the opposite: Its top winds suddenly grew stronger as the storm neared Cuba, jumping from 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour to 100 mph in less than a day. Meteorologists call that kind of dramatic shift “rapid intensification” -- and say that climate change appears to be making it more common.

1. What counts as rapid intensification?

It’s when a storm’s winds increase by 35 mph or more in 24 hours or less, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

2. When has it happened?

Multiple studies have shown that rapid intensification has become more common over the past three decades, pushing more large storms to become even stronger. In 2020, nine storms rapidly intensified ahead of US landfall: Hanna, Laura, Sally, Teddy, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, Zeta and Eta. It happened with two of the most devastating storms to slam American shores in recent years: In the 24 hours before Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017, for example, its winds jumped from 90 mph to 130 mph -- the difference between a Category 1 storm and a Category 4. In 2018, Hurricane Michael’s winds increased in speed by 45 mph in the last 24 hours before landfall in Florida.

3. What’s the impact?

Surprise can be deadly. Hurricanes that quickly gain power are more likely to catch people unaware, with catastrophic consequences. When Hurricane Laura went from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm in less than 24 hours, projections of its storm surge jumped from 11 feet (3.4 meters) to 20 feet, and some Louisianans intent on riding out a weaker storm were forced to make an 11th-hour decision to evacuate. In 2015, 33 crew members on a cargo ship called El Faro drowned after setting out to sea based on forecasts of a weak tropical storm, only to have it balloon into a Category 4 monster in less than 24 hours.

4. What’s causing the change?

The reason hurricanes are getting more powerful with such speed is no secret: warmer ocean water. “It’s a known effect of climate change,” said Greg Foltz, an oceanographer with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Increasing ocean heat is causing strong hurricanes to become stronger.”

5. Can anything be done about this?

The ultimate question is what steps are taken to limit climate change. But better forecasting and better understanding of storm mechanics can lead to timelier warnings. The supercharging of Hurricane Ida was less of a surprise than Laura’s, in part because of changes made to a network of floating ocean temperature sensors known as Argo, run by an international consortium of scientific agencies. NOAA last year increased the frequency of reports from the Argo floats, to every two days instead of every 10. With more timely information, NOAA forecasters saw that Ida was headed toward a very warm blob of subsurface sea water. If the deep water in the path of a storm that’s churned up by surface winds is cold, it tends to reduce the storm’s power.

