Over the past several decades, a combination of trends — including containerization, e-commerce and freer trade — put comparative advantage to work with a vengeance. Activities shifted to wherever they could be done most efficiently. Supply lines grew longer and more complex, snaking around the planet in a relentless search for the best configuration.
This brought benefits, but also risks. The growth of supply chains often exceeded companies’ efforts to keep track, from time to time causing unpleasant surprises — as in 2012, when an explosion at a German chemical factory triggered parts shortages that threatened U.S. auto production. The sheer number of links amplified the so-called “bullwhip effect,” in which initial fluctuations in demand grow larger the farther they move up the chain.
The pandemic compounded the issue in an unprecedented way. Companies discovered the full extent of their exposure to producers in locked-down parts of China and elsewhere — often deep in their supply chains, beyond their own suppliers’ suppliers, where they hadn’t judged the risks. As consumers began hoarding and purchasing managers inflated orders to get whatever they could, the bullwhip lashed wildly, overloading already-clogged transportation channels. Economic recovery has added to the chaos: As of September, unfilled orders of consumer durables were at their highest in the U.S. since 2005, up nearly 50% from before the pandemic.
In the longer term, though, companies can do a lot to avoid a repeat. For one, they can get a better grip on their supply chains — something surveys suggest many are already doing. Thorough mapping, all the way to suppliers several tiers down, can allow them to identify vulnerabilities, diversify suppliers, improve resilience, and improve their processes in ways that pay for themselves. Renault, for example, is using simulations aimed at helping it navigate disasters. VF Corp., maker of brands such as The North Face and Eastpak, recently started publishing product-specific maps that go down to the fourth tier of suppliers. Here’s part of the map for the Top Loader Daypack:
Cooperation and information-sharing are the best antidotes to the bullwhip effect. Instead of guessing at demand based on information from the nearest middleman, producers can gain access to point-of-sale data to build better forecasts, and in some cases even manage retail inventory directly. Procter & Gamble, for example, uses such “vendor-managed inventory,” reportedly with positive effects on sales and productivity. Many other companies have yet to follow suit.
Executives shouldn’t need a nudge from the government. Subpar supply-chain management leads to production delays, higher transportation costs, missed sales and wasteful surpluses. But forcing companies to share information, as the Biden administration has been attempting, is counterproductive: Commerce Department questionnaires are just another nuisance, collecting data that’s stale by the time it’s received.
Building a more flexible and resilient system won’t be easy, and can’t be mandated from on high. It’ll require the efforts of operations experts at thousands of individual firms, and might entail significant upfront costs. Ultimately, it’s a matter of adopting best practices in pursuit of profit — a self-interested endeavor that that will help the system as a whole work more smoothly.
