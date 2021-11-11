It didn’t need to be quite this bad. President Joe Biden talked to the leaders of Walmart Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and Target Corp. this week to see what might be done. He also announced some shifts of funding to help ports relieve logjams and said that parts of the infrastructure plan recently approved by Congress would guard against future disruption. For the most part, though, this isn’t a job for the government. If the manufacturers, distributors and retailers responsible for making and delivering goods had adopted some long-known best practices, the disruption could have been much less severe. These lessons are worth learning before the next time.