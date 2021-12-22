The flipside of this transaction came to bear when Taiwan, having managed to keep Covid at bay for more than a year, suffered a spike in numbers this past May, after a few cases broke through its quarantine defenses. Suddenly, more than 2,000 new infections within a week was seen as a national disaster (India reported 311,170 in a single day during the same period), and shops, schools and businesses were ordered closed or curtailed. After enjoying a golden summer in 2020, Taiwan residents were left facing a socially distanced summer in 2021 with clubs and bars closed and dining severely restricted.