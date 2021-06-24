While there are calls for more debt moratoriums, the G-20 has said it won’t extend its halt on payments beyond the end of the year. What’s more, forging agreements on relief will increasingly hinge on China, which has become the world’s largest official creditor and was owed almost 60% of the bilateral debt that the poorest nations were due to repay in 2020. China says it has given relief to nearly two dozen countries, while complaining that private creditors and multilateral lenders like the World Bank haven’t done enough. Failure to make debt payments can close off access to capital markets, making a comeback even harder. Ethiopia, for example, has signaled that it won’t ask bankers and bondholders for the same relief granted by state lenders such as Italy and France, for fear of alienating the financial community. The Paris Club, an informal group of wealthy nations that has bailed out governments for decades, has joined forces with the G-20 to rework the debt of poor countries alongside China and private creditors.