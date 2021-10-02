Critical race theory, or CRT, was given a specific name and officially deemed a form of legal analysis in 1989, although the seeds of its establishment stretch back decades earlier. One of its founding texts was “Brown v. Board of Education and the Interest-Convergence Dilemma,” a 1980 essay by Harvard Law professor Derrick Bell. He noted that the Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling ending school segregation had not succeeded in creating equal educational opportunities. Bell said that outlawing discrimination is not the same as ensuring true equality. He also argued that racial progress in the U.S. had occurred only when it aligned with White interests. The country emancipated slaves as a means of restoring the Union, for example, and school desegregation happened at a time when the Soviet Union regularly publicized images of violence against Black Americans as proof that American citizens weren’t actually free. Later efforts such as affirmative action had no perceived benefit for Whites, Bell argued, and therefore were less successful.