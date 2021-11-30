Much of the activism against CRT has centered on elementary and secondary schools. In a survey of 1,100 teachers by the American Association of Educators in mid-2021, 96% of them said their schools didn’t teach it; 45% said they were allowed to use CRT concepts in lesson plans if they wanted. As of early November, a dozen states had restricted schools from asking students to engage with race or sex in the classroom, all in the name of removing critical race theory from education. A handful of states were considering such measures, which had stalled or failed in several others. Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, said that “culture warriors” are “bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching students accurate history.” Nine states, by contrast, had adopted policies that mandate teaching on racism or the history of Black Americans or other people of color.