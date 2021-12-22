Policy makers have taken a targeted approach by focusing on problem debt in the property sector. The industry has been left out of post-pandemic economic stimulus measures, and the government has introduced three red lines -- metrics on debt -- that developers have to meet if they want to borrow more. Conscious that its bad-debt crackdown could hit responsible borrowers too, Beijing cut official borrowing rates in December to give companies more breathing room. It’s also been trying to avoid state bailouts that might be perceived as a reward for bad behavior. The government has sought help on credit analysis from some of the international rating firms favored by overseas money managers, and offered U.S. investors greater access to the potentially lucrative pool of soured debts. The hope is that, once the tide of defaults ebbs, it will leave behind a more disciplined, efficient market.