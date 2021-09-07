It’s been shown to replicate faster inside the nasal cavity than was observed with previous strains. So an infected person has more virus to transmit to others -- and one or two days sooner, potentially well before developing any symptoms. That makes contact tracing more difficult as well. Delta is also better at evading pre-existing immunity, rendering vaccines less potent. The more the virus circulates, the more opportunity it has to undergo further genetic changes that could give rise to new variants that may be even more pernicious. Plus, not all breakthrough cases in vaccinated people are mild; a minority of people will come down with a severe illness. People could also develop persistent symptoms or conditions associated with so-called long Covid.