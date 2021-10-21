Preliminary findings from a study run by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and presented in October found that booster shots were well-tolerated and increased antibodies in adults tested -- and that mixing the shots could provide an even greater benefit than receiving another dose of the same brand. That’s one of the reasons the U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved a so-called “mix and match” strategy for certain high-risk individuals. An earlier study done on a small group of patients on dialysis found a third dose of the so-called mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE dramatically raised antibody levels, by a median of 580%, over those who only had two doses. Soren Brostrom, head of the Danish Health Authority, said other research that’s been submitted for regulatory review but not yet published indicates that that a third dose of an mRNA vaccine given to healthy adults should trigger a rebound in antibodies to peak levels.