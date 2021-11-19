Scientists don’t really know the full implications yet, although waning appears to be a more significant concern among people over 65 years. One reason is that antibodies are only a part of the immune response -- other components also play critical protective roles. For instance, vaccination generates a durable immune memory in most people. So-called memory B cells mature and increase in number over six months, so that if another infection occurs, new antibodies can be made that are better at blocking coronavirus variants. Additionally, high levels of vaccine-induced T cells, a type of white blood cell capable of finding and killing virus-infected cells, can be detected after six months, helping to ward off serious illness. That means that, while a decline in antibody levels over time might result in an increased risk of breakthrough infections, vaccination remains highly effective at protecting against developing a life-threatening case of Covid. In the U.S., hospitalization rates for Covid among adults were about 10-to-22-times higher in the unvaccinated versus vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in September.