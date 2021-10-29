Taxpayers with income above $10 million in a given year would pay an additional 5% levy on top of the 37% top rate. Incomes above $25 million would have another 3% surtax tacked onto that. Some high-earning taxpayers that have certain types of business income could also pay an additional, separate 3.8% Medicare tax, meaning that tax rates could be nearly 49% for some very wealthy people. If enacted, the new levies would begin next year. Trusts and estates could also be hit by the surtax, at much lower thresholds. The 5% surtax would kick in at $200,000 in income, with the additional 3% applying at $500,000 of income, according to a draft of the legislation.