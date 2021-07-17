Old-timey derivatives like futures and options were invented long ago to give traders ways to hedge their positions, that is, to make side bets that would lessen the pain if the market turns against them. Of course, they have long been put to more speculative purposes, often as ways to add leverage to trades -- and sometimes with spectacularly destructive effects, as was seen in the 2008 financial crisis. Hedging happens in crypto, too, especially by those with an economic stake such as miners, but it’s safe to say “to the moon” is largely the name of the game when it comes to crypto derivatives trading. That’s evident from the fact that most of the time on the top exchanges -- especially before the recent drawdown -- bullish positions exceed bearish ones. Major crypto exchanges like Binance where much of this derivative trading takes place have loudly advertised the ability to gear up positions by more than 100 times.