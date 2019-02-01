Automobiles pass outside the Deutsche Bank AG headquarters at night in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. On the eve of fourth-quarter results that are likely to reflect its troubles, Deutsche Bank AG’s ability to avoid a government-brokered merger with Commerzbank could rest on its performance in the first quarter of 2019, according to people briefed on the thinking of its top executives. (Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg)

At this point, Deutsche Bank AG’s biggest problem may be how many problems it has, how long they’ve gone on and how they’ve fueled one another. Four years of sliding revenue spawned four failed turnaround plans and a steady departure of senior executives. The latest proposed fix -- taking over rival Commerzbank AG -- spectacularly fell apart in late April when Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing announced the deal would do more harm then good. The CEO is now back to square one: trying to prop up the lender’s minuscule profitability by cutting costs.

1. What’s gone wrong?

For a long time, the bank has been suffering from a downward spiral of declining revenues, sticky expenses, lowered ratings and rising funding costs. It’s repeatedly tried to reverse the slide, without success. Problems include outdated technology, a talent drain and heavy fines -- $17 billion in the last decade -- for misconduct. Adverse market conditions have compounded the homemade difficulties. The bank’s shares lost more than half their value in 2018 and have continued to underperform compared with industry peers despite a slight rebound since the beginning of this year.

2. Why are the bank’s funding costs higher?

The market perception of Deutsche Bank’s creditworthiness took a hit in 2018, causing a doubling of the cost to insure against a default on its debt. Unlike a similar spike in 2016, the rise reflected doubts that the bank will show healthy profits anytime soon, rather than qualms about its survival. At the start of 2019, the cost declined, though it remained higher than European peers. That’s a “moderate competitive disadvantage,” Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke has said.

3. Why can’t the bank turn itself around?

It’s been cutting costs to pare down to a more profitable size, but it’s been losing business even more quickly. The corporate and investment banking unit, responsible for more than half of total revenue, has lost market share to rivals that were quicker to fix balance-sheet and governance weaknesses after the 2008 financial crisis. The issues facing Deutsche Bank are also affecting many other European banks: Because the European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates near zero into 2020, revenue at bank retail units is likely to stay depressed. For Deutsche Bank, the situation is made worse by the structure of its home market, where numerous smaller banks keep margins razor-thin.

4. What’s the bank doing to recover?

Sewing, who took over in April 2018, has accelerated cost cuts and scaled back global ambitions. That’s freed up funds to plow into areas he hopes will grow, such as transaction banking, which includes trade finance and other services for corporate clients. There’s also a plan to move into higher-yielding assets with the help of Cerberus Capital Management, one of the bank’s top shareholders. The bank aims to cut its global workforce to 90,000 employees by the end of 2019, after slashing more than 9,000 jobs since the end of 2015. At home, Sewing is merging two domestic retail units to cut annual costs by 900 million euros ($1 billion) -- some 4 percent of Deutsche Bank’s costs -- within a few years.

5. Has anything gone right?

Sewing restored the bank to its first -- albeit very small -- annual profit in four years in 2018, and he’s cut costs even more than initially promised. Revenue in transaction banking -- a highlighted growth area -- rose in the first quarter. Sewing generally has the support of shareholders, and the bank still enjoys strong brand recognition around the globe. Many employees express deep loyalty. There are no immediate threats to the bank’s viability since it raised 8 billion euros in equity capital from shareholders in 2017. The bank has also now settled most of the biggest legal cases against it, and relations with the German government have markedly improved.

6. How much time does the bank have?

The idea of a merger with Commerzbank was partly driven by the expectation it could improve Deutsche Bank’s funding profile. The failure of the talks has put the risk of a downgrade of the lender’s debt back on the table. The credit-rating company Moody’s Investor Service rates one class of Deutsche Bank’s bonds one notch over sub-investment grade and has a negative outlook on the bank’s creditworthiness, with its persistently low profitability seen as a key problem. Sewing has said the bank is looking at ways to accelerate cost cuts.

7. Is there a Plan B?

The bank is said to be working on one, since many analysts and investors doubt the current plan will put it on a path toward healthy profits. But with the Commerzbank option off the table, it’s not clear what could be done other than tweaking the existing plan by, say, making further cuts to the trading business. Raising money to pay for a large-scale restructuring would be difficult. Other scenarios, especially a merger with a European competitor, are likewise seen as almost impossible given the bank’s extremely low valuation. Sewing has said that Deutsche Bank wants to participate in European banking consolidation once it’s achieved the more immediate goal of boosting profitability. He’s also insisted he won’t entertain further large cuts to operations in the U.S. and Asia. Deutsche Bank’s asset manager DWS is in talks with other companies about a potential merger, people familiar with the matter have said.

--With assistance from Yalman Onaran and Nicholas Comfort.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Leah Harrison Singer, James Hertling

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.