DW: If you have money and clout, you can organize a campaign to get something done in Congress, even at time when Congress seems to be gridlocked. Parker hired a couple of people, like Steve Glickman, who had been in the Obama White House; and John Lettieri, who worked for the Organization for International Investment. The first was a Democrat, the second a Republican. They were young, 30-something Washington operatives who had both been on the Senate staff. They understood how Washington works and they were very skillful at laying the groundwork for this. They spent a couple of years building the case that geographic inequality, not just income inequality, is a big problem. They were smart enough to sell this with talking points and headlines that sound like motherhood and apple pie. Who could be against giving people who are rich an incentive to put money into communities that are starved for capital?